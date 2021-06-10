YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC posted the fastest lap during free practice at the 24 Heures Motos on Thursday morning ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul and Tati Team Beringer Racing.

With a 1:36.014 lap by Karel Hanika, the Austrian factory team made their mark in the first official face-off of the season at the 24 Heures Motos. This was only free practice, but even so YART Yamaha showed their ambitions by posting a lap more than half a second faster than Yoshimura SERT Motul.

Tati Team Beringer Racing repeated their excellent performance in yesterday’s private test. The French privateer team came in ahead of three factory teams: F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

One would have expected the factory BMW team to do better after their impressive winter test, but they were slowed down by a minor crash this morning.

The Top 10 featured three of the leading privateer teams: Moto Ain, VRD Igol Experiences and Team LRP Poland.

ERC Endurance-Ducati are continuing to work on optimization and the Panigale V4R finished 10th this morning.

BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers once again proved to be the fastest Superstock ahead of National Motos, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, RAC41 ChromeBurner and No Limits Motor Team.

A few of the teams were rejigged before the official free practice. Among other changes, Sylvain Barrier has joined Wójcik Racing Team to replace the British rider Gino Rea who was unable to travel to Le Mans.

47 teams are expected take part in the first qualifying session starting at 4pm today.

