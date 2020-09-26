The awarding of bonus points to the 10 teams in the lead in either class 8 hours into the race led to some tightly-fought tussles. YART Yamaha made a clean sweep, but Suzuki Endurance Racing Team are holding on for the title.

Race leader YART Yamaha managed to resist repeated onslaughts by F.C.C. TSR Honda France. Having claimed the 5 points awarded to the pole sitter, YART Yamaha pocketed the 10 points awarded to the leader at the 8-hour mark.

However, this won’t suffice to oust Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, who now need to get over the finish line at the 12 Hours of Estoril among the Top 10 to walk away with the 2019-2020 FIM EWC crown.

In the standings 8 hours into the race, YART Yamaha are ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, with the two independent teams who are giving no quarter, Wójcik Racing Team and VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, right behind.

Moto Ain win their 2nd FIM Superstock World CupIn 7th place overall and leader in the Superstock class, Moto Ain are already in a position to celebrate their FIM Endurance World Cup win. The 10 points they claimed 8 hours into the race have put the French team out of reach of their rival No Limits Motor Team. This is Moto Ain’s second successive FIM World Cup win.

