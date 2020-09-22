The Austrian team managed by Mandy Kainz aren’t giving up. YART Yamaha are ready to go all out at the final race, the 12 Hours of Estoril, to fight for the world title, which is still within their reach.

Nothing is decided until the chequered flag falls in the last race. As firm believers in that saying, YART Yamaha, will be formidable rivals in the final of the FIM Endurance World Championship in Portugal this Saturday.

Despite a crash in the early stages of the 24 Heures Motos, the official Yamaha team finished 4th overall at Le Mans. In the final race, the 12 Hours of Estoril, YART Yamaha will give everything they have to the fight for the lead, with their sights set on a world title still within their reach.

Karel Hanika, Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa are the three riders entrusted with the mission. YART Yamaha team manager Mandy Kainz has a clear idea of how the high-pressure final will play out. “Estoril will be an action-packed race because everyone has little to lose, and to be honest we’re not looking at finishing second, third, or fourth in the championship, we’re looking at the title. We will need a lot of luck on our side and some bad luck for our rivals, but as you’ve seen in the past, championships have been won and lost in the final few minutes, especially given the current standings, second down to sixth is so close!”

