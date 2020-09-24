The Austrian factory team have staked a claim to pole position at the 12 Hours of Estoril, to be held in Portugal on Saturday. YART Yamaha beat F.C.C. TSR Honda France and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team to the number one spot on the provisional grid.

The hunt for the world title is on. YART Yamaha, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and BMW Motorrad are neck and neck after the first qualifying session at Estoril. Marvin Fritz delivered the best performance of the day with a 1:38.778 lap for YART Yamaha. With Karel Hanika and Niccolò Canepa both posting a time of 1:39, the Yamaha team managed by Mandy Kainz claimed provisional pole.

A consistent performance by Josh Hook, Freddy Foray and Mike di Meglio put F.C.C. TSR Honda France in second place ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

Wójcik Racing Team sprang the day’s biggest surprise. The independent Polish team, who have recruited Sheridan Morais to partner Gino Rea and Broc Parkes, took fourth place ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and ERC Endurance. With very tight lap times between the five teams, we can expect some exciting battles in the leading pack.

Moto Ain held the upper hand in the Superstock class, ending ninth overall in the first qualifying session. Wójcik Racing Team 2 finished second in the category ahead of No Limits Motor Team.

The second qualifying session starts at 9am local time (10am CET) tomorrow (Friday). The teams will return to the track for a night test later this evening.

The 12 Hours of Estoril will be flagged off at 8.30am local time (9.30am CET) on Saturday 26 September.

