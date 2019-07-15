YART Yamaha’s ambitions

Alongside Yamaha Factory Racing Team at Suzuka, YART Yamaha could well spring a surprise to end the season on a positive note in Japan. The Austrian team look back at last week’s three-day test at Suzuka.

YART Yamaha rider Broc Parkes is one of the team’s mainstays aboard the Yamaha #7. “For this test, we were consistently quick, and all things considered it was a great three days. But for us, going up against teams with factory bikes, including F.C.C. TSR Honda, with our EWC-spec R1, I know it will be a big challenge. But you never know what can happen in endurance racing. That’s why we have to give it our all and never give up.”

Niccolò Canepa, who is winding up his first season with YART Yamaha, is raring to go. “I think we can aim for the top five, but with some luck we can do even better. If we stay focused and push our machine hard I think the podium is within reach. F.C.C. TSR have been our rivals throughout the season, and it looks like they’ll be riding factory bikes for the 8 Hours this year. But I know our R1 is really fast too, so I want us to finish as the top EWC team.”

Marvin Fritz too is feeling very confident and motivated. “The 8 Hours is always really hot, so I’ll work to be in my best physical condition before the race weekend. I’ve already done faster times than I did last year, and our team is strong and we’re really motivated. We’re shooting for the top five, but I think it’s possible for us to be on the podium.”

Mandy Kainz, the team manager, is satisfied with the three days of testing at Suzuka. “We got both wet and dry track time, we did fast lap times, we had no big problems and no crashes, so it was great overall. I think we’ve put together a really strong machine. We just need to go into the race and do our best. We’ve got to give it our full effort and fight hard.”

