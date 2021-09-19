The factory Suzuki team has been leading since the start of the race. After intermittent showers throughout the night, Yoshimura SERT Motul are ahead of Moto Ain and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the leader of an impressive group of Superstock teams.

It was a rainy night and a cruel one for the favourites. Yoshimura SERT Motul kept the lead. The Franco-Japanese squad are the only factory team still in a position to win the 85th Bol d’Or at 3pm today.

Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Suzuki, which is being ridden by Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli, has a 12-lap lead over the Yamaha of the independent team Moto Ain (Randy de Puniet, Robin Mulhauser and Roberto Rolfo). Moto Ain, a two-time winner of the FIM Superstock World Cup, are racing their first season in the EWC class.

16 hours into the race, Moto Ain have only a slim lead over the first Superstock team, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers with riders Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot, whose Kawasaki has been among the front-runners since the beginning of the race.

There are 5 other Superstock teams in the Top 10 two-thirds of the way into the race: OG Motorsport by Sarazin, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, No Limits Motor Team, RAC41 ChromeBurner and Falcon Racing.

VRD Igol Experiences are in 9th place. They had a podium place but crashed after the rain began last night.

Motobox Kremer Racing round off the Top 10.

Many of the favourites were forced to withdraw. At the beginning of the race, four teams were involved in a lively fight – Yoshimura SERT Motul, Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and ERC Endurance-Ducati also featured among the leading teams. But engine failures and crashes knocked out all the factory machines.

The Superstock class is also missing a couple of players. National Motos were forced to withdraw due to engine failure. Team 33 Louit April Moto withdrew after attempting to race as a two-person team following Luca Vitali’s crash.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

