Yoshimura SERT Motul, which won the 24 Heures Motos and finished runner-up in the FIM Endurance World Championship in 2022, has issued a special highlights video to look back on another successful campaign by the Suzuki-powered squad.
A Facebook post from the France-based squad read: “As we head towards the end of the year, here’s a round-up of the FIM Endurance World Championship 2022 season where Yoshimura SERT Motul was leading right up until the very last round at Bol d’Or. Victory was snatched [away] thanks to unexpected problems in the early stages of that final round, yet it still finished in a strong runner-up position”.
Ad
Click HERE to watch the video.
FIM EWC
Rollout of FIM Racing Homologation Programme for safety helmets continues ahead of 2023 EWC season
L’article Yoshimura SERT Motul looks back on 2022 EWC with season round-up video est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
New Bolliger EWC signing Hobelsberger highly rated in Germany
FIM EWC
New season, new look: Team Bolliger Switzerland reveals 2023 EWC line-up
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad