Title-winning Japanese squad Yoshimura SERT Motul will contest its home round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship with a tweaked rider line-up.

Having excelled in the opening two events of the EWC season, Gregg Black will take on the fourth rider role, leaving home hero Kazuki Watanabe to join forces with Sylvain Guintoli and Xavier Siméon in the main line-up for the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Ad

UK-born Black will travel to Suzuka for next month’s official test and will also be on duty for the race from 4-7 August in a new team captain/fourth rider role before returning as a fully-fledged team member for the EWC season-deciding Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard in September.

FIM EWC ERC Endurance-Ducati riders reflect on their early 24H SPA EWC Motos exit 6 HOURS AGO

“Gregg is an essential part of the team with his experience and knowledge as well as his leadership qualities,” said Yohei Kato, Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Director. “He will be working in the team as a Rider-Captain and will be on standby to take part in the race at any time.

“Kazuki has been a reserve rider and a member of the team from the beginning, and he made a substantial contribution to developing our GSX-R1000R. We are confident that, with his vast experience of racing at Suzuka, he will race to defend the title and hopefully exceed our expectations.”

In addition to contesting the All-Japan championship, Watanabe performed a key role in the development of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R and was always in line to race in the Suzuka 8 Hours, which last ran in 2019.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC How a rare problem prevented Simeon challenging for home EWC success 14/06/2022 AT 23:04