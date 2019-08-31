16-year-old Ansu Fati sets record with first Barcelona goal

Five days after making his debut for the azulgrana, the Guinea-Bissau striker entered the field of play once more at half time in Osasuna with his side a goal down.

Just six minutes later he headed home Carles Perez's cross from ten yards out to become the third youngest goalscorer in la Liga and break the record for Barcelona.

Fati, at 16 years and ten months old, is over a year younger than Lionel Messi was when he opened his account against Albacete in 2005.

Arthur went on to give Barcelona the lead before Roberto Torres' penalty for the hosts saw both sides sharing a point.