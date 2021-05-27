FC Ingolstadt 04 - VfL Osnabrück

Follow the 2. Bundesliga Play-offs live Football match between FC Ingolstadt 04 and VfL Osnabrück with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 27 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Tomas Oral or Markus Feldhoff? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Ingolstadt 04 and VfL Osnabrück news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Ingolstadt 04 and VfL Osnabrück. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

