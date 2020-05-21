Football
2. Bundesliga

Another Dynamo Dresden player tests positive for COVID-19

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Patrick Schmidt von Dynamo Dresden

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

German second division club Dynamo Dresden, where the entire squad is nearing the end of a 14-day quarantine after three players tested positive for COVID-19, say a fourth player plus a staff member have returned positive tests.

However, the club said health authorities had not extended the collective quarantine and that only the infected pair would be isolated.

The club said that all other members, including the three players who had previously tested positive, had returned negative results in the fifth batch of testing and could begin group training on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Setback for German football as entire Dynamo Dresden squad forced into quarantine

09/05/2020 AT 18:15

The club announced its first positive case on May 4 followed by two more five days later. At that point, the local authority, which has the final say, ordered the entire squad to be quarantined, forcing two Dresden matches to be postponed.

Team doctor Onays Al-Sadi said that the local authority's decision to quarantine the entire team had paid off, despite criticism that it was excessive compared to other regions of Germany where only the infected players had been quarantined.

"It shows that the Dresden health authority has acted absolutely responsibly and correctly with the much-discussed measure of domestic quarantine for our team, as this enabled us to break through an infection chain within our team at an early stage," he said.

Dresden, who won the former East German league eight times when they also became regulars in European competition, have 24 points, three adrift of 17th-placed Karlsruher.

Play Icon
WATCH

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16

Football

The Debate: Why Iker Casillas is the greatest ever goalkeeper

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Milan stadium San Siro can be demolished

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football2. Bundesliga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

The Debate: Why Iker Casillas is the greatest ever goalkeeper

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Milan stadium San Siro can be demolished

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Financial Fair Play should be reformed - Wenger

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Bruce 'in the dark' over proposed Newcastle takeover

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSetback for German football as entire Dynamo Dresden squad forced into quarantine
Next articleThe Debate: Why Iker Casillas is the greatest ever goalkeeper