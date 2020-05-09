German football’s plans to restart next weekend have been hit by the news Dynamo Dresden’s entire squad must go into a 14-day quarantine after two positive coronavirus tests.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are set to restart on May 16 after lockdown restrictions were eased in Germany.

Dresden are currently bottom of the second division, and were set to face Hannover 96 on Sunday, May 17.

However, the club have said they will not be able to fulfil this fixture after two players tested positive for COVID-19, with the health authority in Dresden responsible telling the entire squad, including coaching staff, to go into a 14-day quarantine at home.

"The affected players have been medically unremarkable in the past few days and are currently still symptom-free," a statement read, adding: "The players concerned were promised absolute anonymity."

"In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures,” said Dynamo sports manager Ralf Minge.

We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in the game in the next 14 days.

Dresden's statement in full

On Friday, May 8, 2020, the third test series on “Covid-19” of the entire second division squad, including the coaching and supervisory staff of SG Dynamo Dresden, took place as scheduled. After evaluating all laboratory samples, it was clear on Saturday that there were two new corona cases at SGD.

The affected players have been medically unremarkable in the past few days and are currently still symptom-free.

The total of 42 smears were evaluated in a laboratory in Jena assigned by the German Football League (DFL) and it was found that in the past few days two other professionals had contracted the virus, which has also been a pandemic in Europe since the beginning of the year spreads.

The SG Dynamo Dresden once again refers to the protection of privacy and the personal rights of all employees of the association. The players concerned were promised absolute anonymity. The responsible parties will therefore not disclose the names of the infected players.

"In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures. We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in the game in the next 14 days, ”said Dynamo sports manager Ralf Minge .

After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden responsible for the SGD in Dresden decided on Saturday that the entire second division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home.

After the first extensive series of tests, a dynamo professional tested positive for "Covid-19". The player has been in quarantine since May 3. In the second series of tests on May 4, analysis of all swabs taken showed that there was no other positive case among the tested persons at this time.

The second division team trained by head coach Markus Kauczinski has been back in team training since Thursday. Since then, two practice sessions have taken place in full contact. On April 8, the SGD resumed the small group training in strict strict hygiene measures in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium after a training break of several weeks.

The measures are derived from the rules of conduct of the responsible health authority or from the medical concept, which was developed by the DFL together with a task force consisting of various experts to continue playing in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga.

At a press conference on Thursday, the DFL informed that SG Dynamo Dresden would resume the season on May 17 (1:30 p.m.) with an away game at Hannover 96. Due to the quarantine measures, the SGD will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on match day 26 as planned.

The 2nd Bundesliga has been completely paused since matchday 25. On March 8, 2020, the SGD won the last competitive game 2-1 in Dresden against FC Erzgebirge Aue in front of 30,753 people in the Rudolf Harbig Stadium.

