LIVE

1. FC Heidenheim - Dynamo Dresden

2. Bundesliga - 2 February 2020

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Dynamo Dresden live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 2 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Frank Schmidt or Markus Kauczinski? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Heidenheim and Dynamo Dresden? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Heidenheim vs Dynamo Dresden. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

