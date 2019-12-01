LIVE

1. FC Heidenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

2. Bundesliga - 1 December 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between 1. FC Heidenheim and SpVgg Greuther Fürth live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Frank Schmidt or Stefan Leitl? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between 1. FC Heidenheim and SpVgg Greuther Fürth? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for 1. FC Heidenheim vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

