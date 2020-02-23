LIVE

Arminia Bielefeld - Hannover 96

2. Bundesliga - 23 February 2020

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Arminia Bielefeld and Hannover 96 live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Uwe Neuhaus or Kenan Kocak? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Arminia Bielefeld and Hannover 96? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arminia Bielefeld vs Hannover 96. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

