LIVE

FC Erzgebirge Aue - 1. FC Heidenheim

2. Bundesliga - 2 November 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between FC Erzgebirge Aue and 1. FC Heidenheim live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 2 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dirk Schuster or Frank Schmidt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Erzgebirge Aue and 1. FC Heidenheim? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Erzgebirge Aue vs 1. FC Heidenheim. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

