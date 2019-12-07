LIVE

Hannover 96 - FC Erzgebirge Aue

2. Bundesliga - 7 December 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Hannover 96 and FC Erzgebirge Aue live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kenan Kocak or Dirk Schuster? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Hannover 96 and FC Erzgebirge Aue? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hannover 96 vs FC Erzgebirge Aue. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

