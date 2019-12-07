LIVE

Holstein Kiel - VfL Osnabrück

2. Bundesliga - 7 December 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Holstein Kiel and VfL Osnabrück live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ole Werner or Daniel Thioune? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Holstein Kiel and VfL Osnabrück? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Holstein Kiel vs VfL Osnabrück. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

