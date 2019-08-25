LIVE

Karlsruher SC - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga - 25 August 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between Karlsruher SC and Hamburger SV live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 25 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Alois Schwartz or Dieter Hecking? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Karlsruher SC and Hamburger SV? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Karlsruher SC vs Hamburger SV. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

