LIVE

SSV Jahn Regensburg - FC St. Pauli

2. Bundesliga - 8 December 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between SSV Jahn Regensburg and FC St. Pauli live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 8 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mersad Selimbegovic or Jos Luhukay? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between SSV Jahn Regensburg and FC St. Pauli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SSV Jahn Regensburg vs FC St. Pauli. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

