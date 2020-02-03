LIVE

VfL Bochum - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga - 3 February 2020

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between VfL Bochum and Hamburger SV live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 3 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Thomas Reis or Dieter Hecking? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Bochum and Hamburger SV? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Bochum vs Hamburger SV. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

