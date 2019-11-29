LIVE

VfL Osnabrück - Hamburger SV

2. Bundesliga - 29 November 2019

2. Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between VfL Osnabrück and Hamburger SV live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 29 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Daniel Thioune or Dieter Hecking? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Osnabrück and Hamburger SV? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Osnabrück vs Hamburger SV. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

