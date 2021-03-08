Hamburger SV - Holstein Kiel

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hamburger SV and Holstein Kiel with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 8 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Daniel Thioune or Ole Werner? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hamburger SV and Holstein Kiel news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hamburger SV and Holstein Kiel. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

