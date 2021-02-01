Hannover 96 - VfL Osnabrück

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Hannover 96 and VfL Osnabrück with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 1 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Kenan Kocak or Marco Grote? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hannover 96 and VfL Osnabrück news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hannover 96 and VfL Osnabrück. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

