SV Darmstadt 98
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    17:30
    26/02/21
    Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor
    Karlsruher SC
    2. Bundesliga • Day 23
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • SV Darmstadt 98
    • Karlsruher SC
    • Clemens
      90'
    • HofmannGueye
      90'
    • WanitzekFröde
      87'
    • MehlemBerko
      83'
    • HonsakCampo
      83'
    • Batmaz
      80'
    • ChoiAmaechi
      71'
    • SkarkeClemens
      68'
    • HöhnSchnellhardt
      68'
    • Choi
      52'
    • 1/2 Time
    • SV Darmstadt 98
    • Karlsruher SC
    • LorenzBatmaz
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • SV Darmstadt 98
    • Karlsruher SC
    • Bormuth
      41'
    • Wanitzek
      29'
    avant-match

    SV Darmstadt 98 - Karlsruher SC

    Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Karlsruher SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 26 February 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Markus Anfang or Christian Eichner? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest SV Darmstadt 98 and Karlsruher SC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SV Darmstadt 98 and Karlsruher SC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.