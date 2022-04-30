2. Bundesliga / Matchday 32
Audi Sportpark / 30.04.2022
FC Ingolstadt 04
Not started
-
-
Hamburger SV
FC Ingolstadt 04 - Hamburger SV

Lineups

FC Ingolstadt 04 jersey
FC Ingolstadt 04
4-4-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-4-2
FC Ingolstadt 04 jersey
FC Ingolstadt 04
4-4-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Ingolstadt 04 logo
FC Ingolstadt 04 jersey
FC Ingolstadt 04
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Ingolstadt 04

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
31169657
2
FC Schalke 04S04
31175956
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
31166954
4
FC St. PauliSTP
31158853
5
Hamburger SVHSV
311312651
18
FC Ingolstadt 04ING
31481920
