2. Bundesliga / Matchday 26
Voith-Arena / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
1. FC Heidenheim - Werder Bremen Summary

Lineups

1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Heidenheim

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
26155650
2
Werder BremenSVW
25146548
3
FC St. PauliSTP
25145647
4
1. FC NürnbergFCN
25126742
5
Hamburger SVHSV
251011441
7
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
25116839
