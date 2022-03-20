2. Bundesliga / Matchday 27
Max-Morlock-Stadion / 20.03.2022
1. FC Nürnberg
Not started
-
-
Dynamo Dresden
1. FC Nürnberg - Dynamo Dresden

Lineups

1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
Dynamo Dresden logo
Dynamo Dresden
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Nürnberg

Dynamo Dresden

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC St. PauliSTP
27156651
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
26146648
3
Werder BremenSVW
26146648
4
FC Schalke 04S04
27145847
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
26136745
16
Dynamo DresdenSGD
26761327
