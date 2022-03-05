2. Bundesliga / Matchday 25
Max-Morlock-Stadion / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamburger-sv/teamcenter.shtml
Hamburger SV
Advertisement
Ad

1. FC Nürnberg - Hamburger SV Summary

Lineups

1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Nürnberg

Hamburger SV

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
25145647
2
Werder BremenSVW
24136545
3
FC St. PauliSTP
24135644
4
Hamburger SVHSV
241011341
5
FC Schalke 04S04
24125741
6
1. FC NürnbergFCN
24116739
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Nürnberg and Hamburger SV with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Nürnberg and Hamburger SV news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.