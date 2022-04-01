2. Bundesliga / Matchday 28
Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion / 01.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dynamo-dresden/teamcenter.shtml
Dynamo Dresden
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Advertisement
Ad

Dynamo Dresden - FC Schalke 04

Lineups

Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
5-3-2
Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dynamo Dresden logo
Dynamo Dresden
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dynamo Dresden

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC St. PauliSTP
27156651
2
Werder BremenSVW
27156651
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
27146748
4
FC Schalke 04S04
27145847
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
27137746
16
Dynamo DresdenSGD
27771328
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Ingolstadt 04
-
-
FC Erzgebirge Aue
01/04
SV Darmstadt 98
-
-
Holstein Kiel
02/04
Hamburger SV
-
-
SC Paderborn
02/04
Hannover 96
-
-
SSV Jahn Regensburg
02/04

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Dynamo Dresden and FC Schalke 04 with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 1 April 2022.

Catch the latest Dynamo Dresden and FC Schalke 04 news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.