2. Bundesliga / Matchday 26
Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dynamo-dresden/teamcenter.shtml
Dynamo Dresden
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Advertisement
Ad

Dynamo Dresden - FC St. Pauli Summary

Lineups

Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dynamo Dresden logo
Dynamo Dresden
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Dynamo Dresden

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
25146548
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
25145647
3
FC St. PauliSTP
25145647
4
1. FC NürnbergFCN
25126742
5
Hamburger SVHSV
251011441
16
Dynamo DresdenSGD
25751326
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SV Darmstadt 98
-
-
SV Sandhausen
17:30
Hansa Rostock
-
-
Holstein Kiel
17:30
Hamburger SV
-
-
FC Erzgebirge Aue
12/03
SC Paderborn
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
12/03

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Dynamo Dresden and FC St. Pauli with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 12 March 2022.

Catch the latest Dynamo Dresden and FC St. Pauli news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.