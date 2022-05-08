2. Bundesliga / Matchday 33
Erzgebirgsstadion / 08.05.2022
FC Erzgebirge Aue
Not started
-
-
Werder Bremen
FC Erzgebirge Aue - Werder Bremen

Lineups

FC Erzgebirge Aue
4-5-1
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
FC Erzgebirge Aue
4-5-1
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Erzgebirge Aue
Werder Bremen
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Erzgebirge Aue

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Schalke 04S04
33195962
2
Hamburger SVHSV
331512657
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
331761057
4
Werder BremenSVW
32169757
5
FC St. PauliSTP
33159954
17
FC Erzgebirge AueAUE
32581923
