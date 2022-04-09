2. Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Veltins-Arena / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Advertisement
Ad

FC Schalke 04 - 1. FC Heidenheim

Lineups

FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-3-3
1. FC Heidenheim
5-3-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-3-3
1. FC Heidenheim
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Schalke 04

1. FC Heidenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
28157652
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
28156751
3
FC St. PauliSTP
28156751
4
FC Schalke 04S04
28155850
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
28137846
7
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
28136945
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Fortuna Düsseldorf
-
-
Hansa Rostock
17:30
SSV Jahn Regensburg
-
-
FC Ingolstadt 04
17:30
FC St. Pauli
-
-
Werder Bremen
09/04
FC Erzgebirge Aue
-
-
Hannover 96
09/04

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Heidenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Heidenheim news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.