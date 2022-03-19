2. Bundesliga / Matchday 27
Veltins-Arena / 19.03.2022
FC Schalke 04
Not started
-
-
Hannover 96
FC Schalke 04 - Hannover 96 Summary

Lineups

FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-4-2
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Schalke 04

Hannover 96

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
26146648
2
FC St. PauliSTP
26146648
3
Werder BremenSVW
26146648
4
1. FC NürnbergFCN
26136745
5
FC Schalke 04S04
26135844
14
Hannover 96H96
26871131
