2. Bundesliga / Matchday 25
Millerntor-Stadion / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/karlsruher-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Karlsruher SC
Advertisement
Ad

FC St. Pauli - Karlsruher SC Summary

Lineups

FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
Karlsruher SC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
Karlsruher SC logo
Karlsruher SC
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

Karlsruher SC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
24136545
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
24135644
3
FC St. PauliSTP
24135644
4
Hamburger SVHSV
241011341
5
FC Schalke 04S04
24125741
9
Karlsruher SCKSC
2489733
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between FC St. Pauli and Karlsruher SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest FC St. Pauli and Karlsruher SC news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.