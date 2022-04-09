2. Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Millerntor-Stadion / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
FC St. Pauli - Werder Bremen

Lineups

FC St. Pauli
4-3-3
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
FC St. Pauli
4-3-3
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC St. Pauli

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
28157652
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
28156751
3
FC St. PauliSTP
28156751
4
FC Schalke 04S04
28155850
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
28137846
