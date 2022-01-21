Rescheduled
2. Bundesliga / Matchday 20
Merkur Spiel-Arena / 21.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortuna-dusseldorf/teamcenter.shtml
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1. FC Nürnberg Summary

Lineups

Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-4-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-3-3
Fortuna Düsseldorf jersey
Fortuna Düsseldorf
4-4-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortuna Düsseldorf logo
Fortuna Düsseldorf
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fortuna Düsseldorf

1. FC Nürnberg

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC St. PauliSTP
19114437
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
19113536
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
19103633
4
Werder BremenSVW
1995532
5
Hamburger SVHSV
19710231
9
1. FC NürnbergFCN
1986530
14
Fortuna DüsseldorfF95
1955920
