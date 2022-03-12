2. Bundesliga / Matchday 26
Volksparkstadion / 12.03.2022
Hamburger SV
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Erzgebirge Aue
Hamburger SV - FC Erzgebirge Aue Summary

Lineups

Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
FC Erzgebirge Aue
4-5-1
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
FC Erzgebirge Aue
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
FC Erzgebirge Aue logo
FC Erzgebirge Aue
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hamburger SV

FC Erzgebirge Aue

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
25146548
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
25145647
3
FC St. PauliSTP
25145647
4
1. FC NürnbergFCN
25126742
5
Hamburger SVHSV
251011441
17
FC Erzgebirge AueAUE
25471419
