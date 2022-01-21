Rescheduled
2. Bundesliga / Matchday 20
Volksparkstadion / 21.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hamburger-sv/teamcenter.shtml
Hamburger SV
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-st-pauli/teamcenter.shtml
FC St. Pauli
Hamburger SV - FC St. Pauli Summary

Lineups

Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
Hamburger SV jersey
Hamburger SV
4-3-3
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hamburger SV logo
Hamburger SV
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Hamburger SV

FC St. Pauli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC St. PauliSTP
19114437
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
19113536
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
19103633
4
Werder BremenSVW
1995532
5
Hamburger SVHSV
19710231
