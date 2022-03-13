2. Bundesliga / Matchday 26
HDI-Arena / 13.03.2022
Hannover 96
Rescheduled
-
-
1. FC Nürnberg
Hannover 96 - 1. FC Nürnberg Summary

Lineups

Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
4-5-1
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hannover 96 logo
Hannover 96 jersey
Hannover 96
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hannover 96

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
26146648
2
FC St. PauliSTP
26146648
3
Werder BremenSVW
25146548
4
1. FC NürnbergFCN
25126742
5
Hamburger SVHSV
251011441
14
Hannover 96H96
25871031
