2. Bundesliga / Matchday 32
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/erzgebirge-aue/teamcenter.shtml
FC Erzgebirge Aue
SV Darmstadt 98 - FC Erzgebirge Aue

Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-4-2
FC Erzgebirge Aue
4-5-1
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-4-2
FC Erzgebirge Aue
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
FC Erzgebirge Aue logo
FC Erzgebirge Aue
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

FC Erzgebirge Aue

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Schalke 04S04
32185959
2
Werder BremenSVW
32169757
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
31166954
4
FC St. PauliSTP
32159854
5
Hamburger SVHSV
311312651
17
FC Erzgebirge AueAUE
31581823
