2. Bundesliga / Matchday 30
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
SV Darmstadt 98 - FC Schalke 04

Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-3-1-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-3-1-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Schalke 04S04
29165853
2
FC St. PauliSTP
30158753
3
Werder BremenSVW
29158653
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
29156851
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
29147849
