2. Bundesliga / Matchday 28
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-darmstadt-98/teamcenter.shtml
SV Darmstadt 98
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/holstein-kiel/teamcenter.shtml
Holstein Kiel
Advertisement
Ad

SV Darmstadt 98 - Holstein Kiel

Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-4-2
Holstein Kiel
4-3-3
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-4-2
Holstein Kiel
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
Holstein Kiel logo
Holstein Kiel
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

Holstein Kiel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC St. PauliSTP
27156651
2
Werder BremenSVW
27156651
3
SV Darmstadt 98D98
27146748
4
FC Schalke 04S04
27145847
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
27137746
12
Holstein KielKIE
27971134
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Ingolstadt 04
-
-
FC Erzgebirge Aue
17:30
Dynamo Dresden
-
-
FC Schalke 04
17:30
Hannover 96
-
-
SSV Jahn Regensburg
02/04
Hamburger SV
-
-
SC Paderborn
02/04

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Holstein Kiel with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 2 April 2022.

Catch the latest SV Darmstadt 98 and Holstein Kiel news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.