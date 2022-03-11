2. Bundesliga / Matchday 26
Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor / 11.03.2022
SV Darmstadt 98
Rescheduled
-
-
SV Sandhausen
SV Darmstadt 98 - SV Sandhausen Summary

Lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-4-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
4-4-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Darmstadt 98 logo
SV Darmstadt 98 jersey
SV Darmstadt 98
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SV Darmstadt 98

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Werder BremenSVW
25146548
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
25145647
3
FC St. PauliSTP
25145647
4
1. FC NürnbergFCN
25126742
5
Hamburger SVHSV
251011441
14
SV SandhausenSVS
25781029
