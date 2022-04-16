2. Bundesliga / Matchday 30
BWT-Stadion am Hardtwald / 16.04.2022
SV Sandhausen
Not started
-
-
FC St. Pauli
SV Sandhausen - FC St. Pauli

Lineups

SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
FC St. Pauli
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
FC St. Pauli logo
FC St. Pauli
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SV Sandhausen

FC St. Pauli

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Schalke 04S04
29165853
2
Werder BremenSVW
29158653
3
FC St. PauliSTP
29157752
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
29156851
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
29147849
15
SV SandhausenSVS
298101134
