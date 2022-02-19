SV Sandhausen - Hamburger SV

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between SV Sandhausen and Hamburger SV with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 19 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alois Schwartz or Tim Walter? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SV Sandhausen and Hamburger SV news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SV Sandhausen and Hamburger SV. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

