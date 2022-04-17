2. Bundesliga / Matchday 30
wohninvest Weserstadion / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-nurnberg/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Nürnberg
Advertisement
Ad

Werder Bremen - 1. FC Nürnberg

Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
5-3-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-3-1-2
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
5-3-2
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
1. FC Nürnberg logo
1. FC Nürnberg jersey
1. FC Nürnberg
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

1. FC Nürnberg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Schalke 04S04
29165853
2
FC St. PauliSTP
30158753
3
Werder BremenSVW
29158653
4
SV Darmstadt 98D98
29156851
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
29147849
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Dynamo Dresden
0
0
Holstein Kiel
23'
Hannover 96
0
0
Fortuna Düsseldorf
23'
SV Sandhausen
0
0
FC St. Pauli
23'
Hamburger SV
-
-
Karlsruher SC
19:30

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between Werder Bremen and 1. FC Nürnberg with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Werder Bremen and 1. FC Nürnberg news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.