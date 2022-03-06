2. Bundesliga / Matchday 25
wohninvest Weserstadion / 06.03.2022
Werder Bremen
Rescheduled
-
-
Dynamo Dresden
Werder Bremen - Dynamo Dresden Summary

Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
5-3-2
Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
5-3-2
Dynamo Dresden
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
Dynamo Dresden logo
Dynamo Dresden
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

Dynamo Dresden

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
25145647
2
FC St. PauliSTP
25145647
3
Werder BremenSVW
24136545
4
Hamburger SVHSV
241011341
5
FC Schalke 04S04
25125841
16
Dynamo DresdenSGD
24751226
