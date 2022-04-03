2. Bundesliga / Matchday 28
wohninvest Weserstadion / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sv-sandhausen/teamcenter.shtml
SV Sandhausen
Werder Bremen - SV Sandhausen

Lineups

Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
5-3-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
5-3-2
SV Sandhausen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
SV Sandhausen logo
SV Sandhausen
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Werder Bremen

SV Sandhausen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SV Darmstadt 98D98
28156751
2
FC St. PauliSTP
27156651
3
Werder BremenSVW
27156651
4
FC Schalke 04S04
28155850
5
1. FC NürnbergFCN
27137746
15
SV SandhausenSVS
27791130
