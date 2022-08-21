1. FC Heidenheim - Arminia Bielefeld

2. Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Voith-Arena / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-heidenheim-1846/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Heidenheim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arminia-bielefeld/teamcenter.shtml
Arminia Bielefeld
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
1. FC Heidenheim
4-5-1
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Heidenheim logo
1. FC Heidenheim
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Heidenheim

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC PaderbornSCP
540112
2
SV Darmstadt 98D98
540112
3
1. FC HeidenheimFCH
43019
4
Hamburger SVHSV
53029
5
Holstein KielKIE
52218
17
Arminia BielefeldDSC
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

SSV Jahn Regensburg
0
6
Karlsruher SC
77'
SC Paderborn
6
2
Holstein Kiel
80'
SV Sandhausen
1
1
1. FC Nürnberg
80'
Eintracht Braunschweig
-
-
Fortuna Düsseldorf
19:30

Follow the 2. Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Heidenheim and Arminia Bielefeld with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Heidenheim and Arminia Bielefeld news and find up to date 2. Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.